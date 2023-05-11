How to level up fast in Arena Breakout Mobile Closed Beta

The developers of the next-gen tactical FPS Arena Breakout Mobile, MoreFun Studios, released its Closed Beta in February 2023. Since then, the Closed Beta variant has received multiple updates to enrich the gaming experience of testers across the globe. The latest update introduced several interesting elements to improve the experience. These include some QoL (Quality-of-Life) improvements, as well as other changes that directly impact gameplay.

With new testers joining Arena Breakout Mobile Closed Beta on a daily basis, it becomes important for them to learn how to level up in the game so that they can unlock exclusive rank items like contacts and their products, elite maps, and more.

Arena Breakout Mobile Closed Beta testers can level up by completing missions in the title

Gamers testing out the Closed Beta variant of the Arena Breakout Mobile's April update can easily level up their in-game ID by finishing the tasks (aka missions) in under five hours. However, this will require complete dedication and knowledge of the missions.

Apart from the aforementioned rewards, completing missions can also help testers get their hands on tons of cash as well as Battle Pass experience points for more free items.

Each contact arrives with their own set of missions with specific requirements. Here's an overview of the different contacts, what they offer, and their type of missions:

Joel Garrison - sells weapons, ammo, and parts. He has Farm explorations and weekly missions.

- sells weapons, ammo, and parts. He has Farm explorations and weekly missions. Evita - sells meds, containers, and supplies that expand your storage. She has missions that revolve around looking for her lost father, and you will need to place retrieve items on the battlefields. After completing her missions, you might get key chains that will allow you to take more keys into a match.

- sells meds, containers, and supplies that expand your storage. She has missions that revolve around looking for her lost father, and you will need to place retrieve items on the battlefields. After completing her missions, you might get key chains that will allow you to take more keys into a match. Dicke Vinson - sells backpacks and armor, as well as limited-time items that are refreshed randomly and available for a great price. His missions need to be completed in Covert Ops.

- sells backpacks and armor, as well as limited-time items that are refreshed randomly and available for a great price. His missions need to be completed in Covert Ops. Vladlen - sells rifles LMGs, ammo, and parts. His missions are mainly about exploring the valley and Northridge.

- sells rifles LMGs, ammo, and parts. His missions are mainly about exploring the valley and Northridge. Thomas Edward - sells weapons, ammo, and can give you a good understanding of Northridge.

- sells weapons, ammo, and can give you a good understanding of Northridge. Randall Fisher - sells weapons, ammo, parts, advanced armor and headsets. His missions usually require venturing into dangerous areas.

While completing missions for any of the available contacts can help players level up in Arena Breakout Mobile, there are also other contacts that have yet to be announced by the game's developers. These additional contacts may be added in future updates to the FPS title, offering even more opportunities for players to earn rewards and progress in the game.

Note: The Closed Beta variant of Arena Breakout Mobile is unavailable in a few countries. Players are recommended to check the game's availability in their country from the title's official website.

