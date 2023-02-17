Arena Breakout Mobile Global Closed Beta is live: Countries, game size, Lite version, events, rewards, and more

The global test of Arena Breakout kicked off early today, February 17, and is currently available for Android users from Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, and the UK. Interested players in Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil can experience the game from March 9, 2023 onwards.

Publishers of the title, Tencent's Morefun Studios, also stated that they would reveal a specific date for iOS smartphone users next month. Following a fairly successful run in China, the tactical FPS mobile game is set to receive a favorable response from global players.

Arena Breakout game size, recent updates, and more

Before this testing phase, the game's developers have incorporated some new pieces of content, which are:

A New Map: The Armory. Depending on their test region, testers can expect to see English, Spanish, Portuguese (BR), Bahasa Indonesia, Japanese, or Russian versions of the game in this update. A Lite version of the game has been added for a wider range of devices.

Presently, the game boasts two versions: Original and Lite for high-end and low-end devices respectively, with both of these having different packaging sizes and graphical quality.

Unfortunately, the title doesn't support specific smartphone models with Android 5.1 or below, OpenGL 3.1 or above, 2GB RAM or less, and 32-bit systems. The game can be played using a Facebook account, email ID, Google Play, or as a guest. Furthermore, Arena Breakout cannot be played on certain smartphones such as the Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy J7+, and Huawei M3.

The Original version's size is approximately 3.5 GB, which includes an installation package of 900 MB, in-game downloads of 1.1 GB, and map resources of 900 MB. The publisher recommends that the phone should have at least five GB of storage available before downloading the game.

In comparison, the Lite version of Arena Breakout requires storage space of approximately 2 GB, including an installation package of 800 MB, in-game downloads of about 50 MB, and map resources of around 350 MB. A minimum storage space of three GB is recommended for this particular version.

Events during Arena Breakout Closed Beta

There are a few missions that are scheduled to take place during this Closed Beta Test, which will be reset daily at 05:00:00 (UTC +0).

CBT Login Gift: February 17 - March 2

You can redeem the login rewards, including the Member Trial Card (30d) and the 2×3 Safe Trial Card.

Advanced Challenges: February 17 - March 2

After completing event missions during the given period, you will earn various gear and supply rewards.

Refreshing Soda - February 24 - March 10

Map Unlocks

The Farm map unlocks at Lv. 1.

The Valley map unlocks at Lv. 8.

The Northridge map unlocks at Lv. 12.

The Farm Lockdown Zone map unlocks at Lv. 14.

The Armory map unlocks at Lv. 16.

Additionally, Arena Breakout's developers have confirmed that it's designed only for smartphones, so users who attempt to access the game using emulators will be banned from this testing phase. This Closed Beta will not have a purchase feature, which means that there will be no option to buy in-game items as it's a data deletion test.

