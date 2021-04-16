How to get the "Robo-Ray" skin bundle in Fortnite: Ray skin, BluGlo Injector Back Bling and more

The long awaited Robo-Ray skin bundle is finally available in Fortnite Season 6. This bundle is part of the Save The World mode in Fortnite. Save The World in Fortnite is a special PvE co-operative campaign that players can access only if they purchase the Save The World starter pack.

The Save The World campaign is very lore heavy, and after a long time, the storylines of the campaign and the Battle Royale mode are finally running in parallel.

The Robo-Ray skin bundle in Fortnite Season 6

The Robo-Ray skin bundle in Fortnite Season 6 is going to be available for a price of $15.99 from April 16th, 2021. This bundle comes with the BluGlo Injector back bling and Ray's Smasher pickaxe. Along with these cosmetics, players also get 1000 V-Bucks, tickets, and access to the Save The World campaign as well.

As mentioned before, the campaign mode is lore-heavy and things are finally starting to fall into place with the lore in the Battle Royale mode as well. It's common knowledge that Raz is the newest NPC in Fortnite Season 6.

From the markings on Raz, and from the Endless Scroll back bling, it's somewhat evident that he's up to no good. The Endless Scroll back bling is a sacrificial back bling and it powers up every time players manage to score an elimination in the game.

The scroll is fully powered at six eliminations. From the markings on the scroll, it's evident that Raz is trying to summon the Storm King onto the Fortnite island again, eventually summoning Kevin the Cube. Theories also suggest that Raz will eventually move to Steamy Stacks on the Fortnite island, in order to recover the remains of Kevin the Cube to draw all the power for himself.

The storyline just got a massive change with the Fortnite 16.20 update. This update brought the second set of Spire Challenges to the game. These challenges have players running errands for Raz, making them talk to the snapshots of Jonesy, in order to figure out how to proceed with fixing the primal corruption that is currently plaguing the island.