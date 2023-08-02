How to get Roswell in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is known for featuring a cast of colorful NPCs that users can meet and greet on their island. There have been several iconic picks, including series mainstays. One example is the friendly gator, Roswell. Originating in the Japanese version of Animal Crossing for the Nintendo GameCube, he makes a comeback for the newest entry.

Players who are interested in learning more about Roswell and intend to obtain him can prefer this guide.

Who is Roswell and where to find him in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Roswell is a brown alligator distinguished by white stripes. He also has a set of peculiar screw-like eyes. His odd look has not stopped him from being a favorite among fans, however. He first appeared in the Nintendo GameCube rendition of the original Animal Crossing game. Since then, he has seen a makeover.

Roswell's birthday is on May 2, and he now wears a blue pineapple Aloha shirt. His house is themed after a fish market, with appropriate signage and fryers accounted for. Roswell boasts a smug personality. In other words, he can get along with other lazy and laid-back villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Interestingly, he is also one of the rarest villager types in the game. As such, there is no guaranteed way to obtain him in the game, besides using his amiibo card, that is. Amiibo cards for Animal Crossing New Horizons allow scanning the data onto a Nintendo Switch to summon that villager to your island.

However, you may not always find a Roswell card out in the wild as they come in booster packs. So for most users, it is pure luck either way. Given there are over 400 characters, villager spawns are random across every island you structure. So there may be a chance Roswell could show up. However, you will need to keep trying.

Especially since villages can come and go over the course of the game. Want to get to know Animal Crossing's villagers better? Here are some of the most popular picks among the fandom.

What is Animal Crossing New Horizons about?

Released back in 2020, it is a life sim game and the latest entry in Nintendo's beloved franchise. As part of a getaway package, the custom avatar protagonist arrives on a deserted island to call home. Starting from a small camp all the way up to a well-decorated home, you are free to spend time as you please.

New NPCs will arrive as time goes on, encouraging you to grow this small settlement into a thriving community. Fishing, collecting, bug catching, home decor, farming - there are many activities that Animal Crossing New Horizons encourages you to engage in.

Add in the diversity of an in-game clock that changes events, seasons, and more than time passes in real time, and this is an evergreen experience that continues to be popular today.

Animal Crossing New Horizon was released on March 20, 2020, and is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.