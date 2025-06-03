How to get Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign is tied to the Shifting Earth event with the same name. At certain times, the map of Limveld will undergo changes and open up new areas that contain certain blessings that can empower you to face the challenges of an expedition. These are called Shifting Earth events, and the Rotted Woods is one such occurrence that transforms part of the map into a jungle full of the Scarlet Rot.

This article explains how to get the Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign by locating the secret of the area.

How to obtain the Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

Top of the Scarlet Rot tree (Image via FromSoftware)

The Rotted Woods is one of many Shifting Earth events in Elden Ring Nightreign. It will change the southeastern side of the map, turning it into a forest full of Scarlet Rot.

This is one of the simplest Shifting Earth events and is extremely easy to complete. Here is how to obtain the secret of the Rotted Woods.

Search for the castle

You will always find a castle in the Rotted Woods section of the map. Once you enter the forest, make your way to the castle, as you will need to get the treasure map to make your search easier. Note that you will be affected by Scarlet Rot continuously, so look for glowing patches of grass where you can cure yourself of the ailment temporarily.

Once inside the castle, defeat the boss and search for the treasure map. After obtaining it, open the map to find a marking showing the location of the secret of the Rotted Woods.

Claim the secret of the Rotted Woods

The Favor of the Rotted Woods (Image via FromSoftware)

Head to the marked location and you will find the Scarlet Rot Tree standing. Climb up the tree to claim the special boon. This will also unlock the Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign. Keep in mind that every one of your party members needs to claim the boon. This will increase your maximum HP and also nullify the Scarlet Rot.

Additionally, this boon recovers your HP when you attack enemies after receiving damage.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Rotted Woods achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

