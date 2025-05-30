What is Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign?

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 30, 2025
Shifting Earth on Elden Ring Nightreign
Shifting Earth is a special phenomenon in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign is a gameplay event that will occasionally take place, changing the map quite a bit. Essentially, this event will open up new areas, akin to dungeons that you will be able to explore. These parts of the map will be full of dangerous enemies and mini-bosses, but come with a powerful boon that might give you an edge when facing off against the Nightlords.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign explained

Shifting Earth events are triggered randomly (Image via FromSoftware)
The Shifting Earth event will take place randomly when you start a session in Elden Ring Nightreign. Four scenarios can play out during an expedition, each unlocking one new area. You will be able to explore these new areas when Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign occurs.

Complete the following expeditions to unlock each one of the Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign:

  • Tricephalos: Crater
  • Augur: Mountaintop
  • Darkdrift Knight: Noklateo, the Shrouded City
  • Fissure in the Fog: Rotted Woods

The following Shifting Earth events can take place during an Expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Crater

The map will be changed, and some parts will be replaced with a volcanic area. You can approach this part, finding a path that will lead you deeper into the region. Mainly, you will need to follow a set pathway, facing tough enemies and mini-bosses as you do so.

If you reach the end of the area, you will be able to upgrade one of your weapons to Legendary.

Rot Forest

Similar to the crater, the Rot Forest will also be another dangerous area that you will be able to find when a Shifting Earth event is triggered. You will take Rot damage upon entering the forest, which you can clear by finding certain areas marked by glowing shrubs.

Similar to the Crater, a special boon that will provide you with immunity against Scarlet Rot.

Mountaintop

Mountaintop is another Shifting Earth event that replaces part of the map with a snowy mountain. Unlike the Crater, you will need to ascend the mountain, fighting various monstrosities to obtain the blessing.

Keep in mind that the monsters in this area are quite dangerous and can inflict you with Frostbite. The blessing here will increase your damage against dragon enemies and give you

Noklateo, The Shrouded City

Noklateo, The Shrouded City will present you with a ruined city. The enemies here are quite tough and the area itself will be a labyrinth to pass through.

This Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign will give you a passive trait that allows your character to revive yourself one time from defeat.

You can rest in the Waiting Room area in the Roundtable Hold to end Shifting Earth in Elden Ring Nightreign. Keep in mind that only one of these scenarios will occur during any expedition in the game.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
