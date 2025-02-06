How to get Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:08 GMT
Hello Kitty Island Adventure gameplay screenshot
Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a variety of locations. While players explore these places, they will often discover resources that can be used to craft important quest-related items. Every resource resides in a different location, so players must search multiple regions to gather a significant amount of them. Rubber is one of many crafting items in Hello Kitty Island Adventure that is quite easy to find in the game's open world.

Even though this crafting item is easily available, its location can be difficult to track if you don't know where to look for it. Here's everything you need to know about acquiring Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to search for Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Found under trees (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)
Found under trees (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Finding Rubber in the game is fairly easy, as it can be acquired from the first island. They look like balls covered in blue and purple stripes that make them stand out in the game's environment. You can find them resting under trees or near the bushes across the island.

To gather this resource, simply walk toward it and pick it up to store it in your inventory. Each Rubber ball you collect will be added to your inventory, allowing you to use it later for crafting items. Rubber has a set amount of spawning locations in the game, as there can't be more than seven of these on the map at once.

How to use Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Used in &quot;Prank Preparation&quot; quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)
Used in "Prank Preparation" quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Once you've acquired Rubber from different locations on the first island, it is time to put the resource to good use. Rubber is mostly used to craft gifts and Water Balloons and for completing quests like "Prank Preparation."

If you have acquired the resource early on and are struggling to use it, consider activating the "Prank Preparation" quest.

You can trigger the mission by conversing with Badtz-Maru, who you can find in the bottom portion of the map. In this mission, you will learn the recipe for crafting Water Balloons, which uses Rubber as a crafting material.

