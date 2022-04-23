How to get all Genshin Impact achievements from the Ruin Serpent boss fight

There are currently two achievements tied to the Ruin Serpent boss fight in Genshin Impact, both of which are tied to Oozing Concretions. The two are:

Overflowing Light Ouroboros

The first one is in the Wonders of the World category, whereas the second one is in the Challenger Series V section. Overflowing Light's description is:

"Destroy 2 Oozing Concretions with 1 Blooming Light during a battle against the Ruin Serpent."

Ouroboros' description is:

"Destroy Oozing Concretions to paralyze the Ruin Serpent while it is gathering energy."

Both achievements only give Genshin Impact players five Primogems upon completion.

How to get both Ruin Serpent boss fight achievements in Genshin Impact

The Ruin Serpent is in The Serpent's Cave in the underground portion of The Chasm (Image via miHoYo)

Although Travelers now know the descriptions for these two achievements, they still need to know how to do them easily. First things first, they need to equip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget. It's recommended to do this after starting the boss fight to avoid having its energy reduced.

Travelers should know that this boss is located in The Serpent's Cave. The only requirement to access it is to complete "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" and its prerequisite quests.

Overflowing Light

This achievement requires there to be at least two Oozing Concretions. All players have to do is use the Lumenstone Adjuvant's Blooming Light ability. Having a high level for the Lumenstone Adjuvant, like level eight, will be helpful, as its AOE radius will be bigger. At the bare minimum, it must be level two.

The Ruin Serpent spawns these Oozing Concretions when it burrows into the ground. Try not to defeat it until there are at least two Oozing Concretions to attempt to get this achievement.

Note: Genshin Impact players must destroy two Oozing Concretions with only one use of the Lumenstone's Adjuvant to get Overflowing Light.

Ouroboros

To paralyze this boss, one should first destroy the Oozing Concretion with the Lumenstone Adjuvant, while the boss is casting one of two moves:

One attack involves it summoning a yellow orb that eventually turns into several falling objects that hurt the player.

The other attack creates a giant shockwave.

Genshin Impact players can now claim their ten Primogems if they complete both Overflowing Light and Ouroboros. If one fails to get them, simply retry the boss fight and start over (one can also check how it's done in the YouTube videos embedded here).

LIVE POLL Q. Have you farmed some Runic Fangs already? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul