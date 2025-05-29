How to get Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the strangest but most unique spells in the game. It lets you create cheese from your blood or turn enemies into cheese. It's not just a joke spell either; it can be used in some smart ways during combat, especially if you're running a mage build.

Ad

Here's a guide on obtaining Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Start at the Horns of the South – talk to Orlaith

Stats for Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Secret Arkana)

Head to the Horns of the South and enter the main castle area. Go in through the east gate. Just inside, on the right side, you’ll find Orlaith standing at her stall. Talk to her, and she’ll give you a quest to help her recover a package. Accept it. This is the beginning of a short side quest that eventually leads you to Rumpolt.

Ad

Trending

Read also: How to get Life Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Follow Orlaith’s quest – meet Rumpolt Finnini

Keep progressing through her tasks, and you’ll end up going down into the dungeon under the Ruined Broch. That’s where you’ll meet Rumpolt Finnini, who’s an undead chef. Complete the quest he gives you first, which will reward you with the Flame Torrent spell.

Rumpolt’s cooking task

Ad

After helping him, talk to Rumpolt again, and he’ll give you a secret cooking quest. He’ll ask you to prepare a herring and cheese dish. Once accepted, he’ll point you to a local fishing spot. Catch the required fish, craft the dish, and return to him. Once completed, Rumpolt rewards you with the Rumpolt’s Revenge spell.

Don’t forget: You need a summon spell

This spell works on friendly units, too. If you’re using the heavy cast, you’ll want to have a minion or summon spell active so you can transform your creature into cheese. That’s how the spell works; it doesn’t just target enemies.

Ad

Stats of the spell

Light Cast

Type: Summon

Mana Cost: None (uses 15 health)

Effect: Uses your health to summon a chunk of cheese in front of you

Heavy Cast

Type: Channeled

Mana Cost: 8 mana per second

Effect: Slowly transforms the target into cheese over time

Extra reward: Ironic Achievement

You will unlock the Ironic Achievement once you get the spell and use it on Rumpolt Finnini himself to take him down.

That's all for now on Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Check out: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: The Last Voyage quest walkthrough

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.