How to get the Sagittarius in Remnant 2?

In Remnant 2, players can get numerous weapons and gear by completing objectives, defeating enemies, scouting dungeons, and purchasing from merchants. However, Sagittarius is one such weapon that requires extra effort. It is a special long bow, which an expert marksman can unleash the magnificent damage potential of, on weak spots, especially at medium range.

The legendary bow can be challenging to obtain, as it will require you to solve three puzzles in a specific order in the Cathedral of Omens. Hence, this article will guide you through the process of getting your hands on the Sagittarius bow in Remnant 2.

Steps to get Sagittarius in Remnant 2

The Sagittarius bow is hidden under the middle of the Cathedral of Omens. It is a temple to the Pan gods in Yeasha, which is one of many places to explore in the region. This mysterious location does not contain enemies, but it consists of several puzzles that require creative thinking and wittiness to solve.

The steps for obtaining the Sagittarius bow in Remnant 2 are as follows:

Visit the Cathedral of Omens checkpoint. In case it is not unlocked, you can follow there from the Withering Wield.

Go to the lever near the large pot and rotate it three times. This will align the shadows perfectly.

Proceed to the lever on the left and pull it five times. Similar to the previous step, the shadows will align again.

Visit the opposite level and pull it once. This will display an "Objective Success" message and open a door.

Go to the lever on the left and pull the lever four times.

Move to the lever on the left and pull it once.

Proceed to the opposite lever and pull it thrice. This will open another door.

Follow the clockwise order and visit the lever on the left and rotate it three times.

Go to the lever on the left side and pull it twice.

Move to the final level on the opposite side and pull it four times to solve the puzzle.

The Sagittarius bow will rise from the middle of the temple once the sequence is followed in the aforementioned order. Picking it up will add the weapon to your inventory.

What are the stats of the Sagittarius?

The statistics of the Sagittarius are:

Damage- 98

98 RPS- 4.5

4.5 Optimal Range- 25m

25m Damage Falloff Range- 65m

65m Ammo Capacity- 32

32 Critical Hit Chance- 10%

10% Weak Spot Bonus- 113 (115%)

113 (115%) Compatible Mod- Starfall

The mentioned statistics make the legendary bow one of the most powerful weapons in Remnant 2. Although the series of puzzles makes it tricky to obtain, the high damage makes it well worth the effort.