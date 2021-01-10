How to get Saitama's Mighty Fist skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire developers recently announced a collaboration with Japanese superhero franchise, One Punch Man. The crossover event is set to commence from 10th January onwards, i.e., today.

The new event offers plenty of One Punch Man-themed content in the form of skins, outfits and more.

The developers have now added one of the fist One Punch Man-themed items to the game - Saitama's Mighty Fist.

This article offers a guide on how players can obtain this item.

How can players obtain Saitama's Mighty Fist skin in Free Fire?

Free Fire players can obtain the newly-added Mighty Fist from the Faded Wheel. The item is available for a limited timeframe, i.e., between 10th January 2021 and 23rd January 2021.

Players have to spend diamonds to acquire the new skin. They will then have to remove two unsought items from the prize pool before making the first spin. After removing them, they will be able to draw one reward at a time. The prize pool has a total of 10 items, including Saitama's Mighty Fist.

Once a reward is drawn, it will not be repeated. Hence, the chances of obtaining the other rewards will increase.

The diamond costs are as follows – 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, 299, 599. Players are, therefore, guaranteed to obtain the Mighty Fist skin for 1342 diamonds or less. Users can always try their luck as the first spin is available for only 9 diamonds.

Follow the steps given below to participate in the Faded Wheel and obtain the new fist skin.

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click on the Luck Royale option.

Press on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: They should then press the 'Free Fire One Punch Man' tab.

Click the Free Fire One Punch Man

Step 3: Players must remove two undesired items from the prize pool.

Remove the undesired items and press the spin option

Step 4: They can then press the spin button to draw the reward.

