How to get Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle and I’m Saitama! emote in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire regularly add various in-game cosmetics, like costumes and more. All such items provide users with an opportunity to customize the visual aspect up to a certain extent.

Recently, they announced a collaboration with One Punch Man, a Japanese superhero franchise. As a part of it, numerous One Punch Man themed items have been added to the game, including the M4A1 - Genos.

Today, i.e., January 18th, the ‘Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle’ and the ‘I’m Saitama!’ emote have been added to the Luck Royale. This article provides a step-by-step guide to get these items in Free Fire.

Obtaining Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle and I’m Saitama! emote in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle and I’m Saitama! emote can be availed from the Luck Royale, which ends in 19 days. To receive these items, users have to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. Each spin in the Luck Royale costs 60 diamonds, while ten spins is priced at 600 diamonds.

However, players must note that they aren’t guaranteed to receive these items from the Luck Royale. Here are all the rewards available:

List of rewards

Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle I’m Saitama! 50x Saitama Token 10x Saitama Token 5x Saitama Token 4x Saitama Token 3x Saitama Token 2x Saitama Token 1x Saitama Token

Gamers can follow these steps to access the Luck Royale and have a chance at receiving the two items:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and press the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the lobby's left side.

Click the 'Luck Royale' icon

Step 2: Users then have to click the ‘Free Fire x One Punch Man’ icon, as shown in the picture below:

Click the ‘Free Fire x One Punch Man icon

Step 3: Lastly, players have to choose the desired number of spins.

Choose the required number of spins

