How to get Sakura Clubber bundle from Free Fire Hacker’s Store

Free Fire has a large collection of cosmetic items, including costumes and bundles. To obtain them, players usually have to shell out diamonds, which are the in-game currency of the quick-paced BR title.

Events are one of the best ways for players to obtain exclusive Free Fire items for free or at a lowered cost.

A new Free Fire event called the Hacker’s Store began today, i.e., May 24th. The event gives players the opportunity to acquire a series of rewards, including the Sakura Clubber bundle.

Hacker’s Store in Free Fire

Grand Prizes in Free Fire's Hacker’s Store

The Hacker’s Store will run in Free Fire from May 24th to May 31st.

When players first take part in the event, they will be required to choose 1 Grand Prize and 1 Bonus Prize.

Bonus Prizes in Free Fire's Hacker’s Store

The list of Grand Prizes includes the Trendy Clubber Bundle, Lush Clubber Bundle, Sakura Clubber Bundle, and more. Rewards may vary slightly from user to user.

Here are the rules of the event:

At the Hacker Store, you get to choose which of the top prizes you prefer!

After deciding on your top prizes, you can spin for a chance to win your preferred grand prize.

Once you obtain a prize, they will be removed from the pool.

Spin prices will increase as the number of remaining items in the pool decreases.

You’re guaranteed to win the grand prize within 6 tries.

Rules of the Hacker's Store

How to get the Sakura Clubber bundle in Free Fire

Step 1: Players should first open the Hacker’s Store and select the Sakura Clubber bundle as their Grand Prize.

Step 2: They should then select the required Bonus Prize and press “Confirm.”

Players have to draw the reward

Step 3: Players should click on the “Click to Draw” option. A random reward will be drawn and removed from the prize pool.

As stated in the rules, players will receive the Grand Prize within six spins.

