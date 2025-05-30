How to get the Scorching Blaze spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Scorching Blaze spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a fire-based magic skill that throws out explosive projectiles. It’s simple but powerful, great for taking out groups, and a solid pick if you’re building around magic. However, it’s not just given to you — you’ll need to find it yourself, and it’s hidden in a spot that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention.

Here's a guide on obtaining the Scorching Blaze spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find the Scorching Blaze spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts of the Scorching Blaze spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube@Internet Tomato)

Head to the Horns of the South region

To start things off, make your way to the Horns of the South. This is where the Abandoned Stronghold is located. The stronghold sits at the northern end of the region, so just keep heading north until you spot the broken-down fortress.

You’ll know you’re in the right place once you walk into the stronghold courtyard and spot a campfire sitting out in the open. From here, you’re going to climb.

Climb four floors inside the stronghold

Start by turning left from the campfire. There’s a staircase nearby — head up. From there, you’ll keep moving up through four levels of the stronghold. It’s all connected by stairs and open corridors, so just follow the path up without veering off.

Once you’re on the fourth floor, the route opens up with multiple paths. You want to choose the one with the wooden bridge leading across to the next tower.

Cross the bridge and circle around

Walk across the bridge and look for a narrow path around the left side of the tower you just entered. You don’t need to go inside — just follow the outer ledge carefully. Keep going until you spot another set of stairs going even higher. Take those stairs, and you’ll reach a balcony.

Open the chest and get the spell

As soon as you step onto the balcony, turn to your left. There’s a reinforced chest sitting there. Open it, and you’ll find the Scorching Blaze spell inside.

Scorching Blaze spell stats and effects

Scorching Blaze spell overview (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube@Secret Arkana)

Light Cast

Type: Projectile

Mana Cost: 48

Effect: Fires a large burning shot that detonates on contact.

Heavy Cast

Type: Homing Projectile

Mana Cost: 76

Effect: Launches a homing flame orb that explodes when it hits a target.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is now available on PC, Xbox X/S, and PlayStation 5.

