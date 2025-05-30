  • home icon
  • How to locate and hatch Questling Beast Egg in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

How to locate and hatch Questling Beast Egg in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 30, 2025 01:28 GMT
A guide to obtain Questling Beast Egg (Qrko) in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
A guide to obtain Questling Beast Egg (Qrko) in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, you will come across a lot of strange things in this game, but one of the most interesting is the Questling Beast Egg. It's not tied to any main story, but it leads to something pretty unique — a companion (Qrko) you won’t get anywhere else.

Here’s how to find the Questling Beast Egg and what to do to hatch it.

Note: The article is based on the writer's view; gameplay and methods to obtain may vary from others.

Locating the Questling Beast Egg (Qrko) in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for Questling Beast Egg (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)
Whereabouts for Questling Beast Egg (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Go back to the Wrecked Boat

You’ll need to head back to where it all began — the wrecked boat where your character first entered the island (check the map above). Stand facing the boat, then turn around and head uphill.

Ignore the path that breaks off to the right. Just keep going straight up the hill until you reach an old statue. Stick close to the path and go past the statue — you're now near the Shrine of a Forgotten God. You’ll spot an NPC sitting outside the entrance to a cave called Lair of the Beast. You can talk to him for a bit of background, but he’s not needed for the egg.

The egg (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)
The egg (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Head into the cave and walk forward until you see a huge dead beast lying on a rock. Look to the left side of that body — there’s a nest full of bones and corpses. In the middle of that pile is the Questling Beast Egg.

Hatching the Questling Beast Egg

Once the egg is in your inventory, it won’t hatch right away. First, you must walk or run around until you hit 5,000 steps. It doesn’t matter where or when — just move around. You can check your current step count anytime by hovering over the egg in your inventory.

After you hit 5,000 steps, you’ll need to rest at a bonfire for at least one hour. Resting this way triggers a cutscene showing the egg hatching.

What you get

Qrko in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Wizard Worm)
Qrko in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Wizard Worm)

Once it hatches, you unlock the "A New Friend" achievement and get the Questling Beast (Qrko) as a companion. It’s not a combat pet but more of a loyal buddy. You can interact with it, tell it to do simple things like wait at your home, or just have it follow you around.

That concludes our guide for Questling Beast Egg in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

bell-icon Manage notifications