How to obtain a Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

If you’re tired of slow travel and constant ambushes, grabbing a Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the best early-game moves you can make. The map is massive, enemies show up everywhere, and walking from point A to B can get old really fast. Good news is — you don’t need to spend a single coin to get your horse.

Here’s a guide on obtaining a Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Method to get a Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Go under the bridge near Horns of the South

Start from the Horns of the South Fortress. Exit through the east gate and follow the King’s Road heading north. After a short walk, you’ll see a small path leading under a bridge — take that. This spot is easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. The path curves down to an area beneath the bridge where a group of tents and NPCs are set up.

Clear the camp

Under the bridge, there’s a small camp guarded by peasants, including a Disgraced Nobleman. These enemies will attack once you’re close enough, so be ready to fight. Take your time, clear them out, and make sure the area is safe. You must do this to get access to the horse.

Claim the Horse

Swierkon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@DefectiveGaming)

Once the camp is cleared, look around the area. You’ll see a large white horse (Swierkon) tied to a post nearby. Walk up to the horse and press the prompt to interact with it. Then head over to the saddle to mount the horse. Once you’ve done that, the horse becomes yours.

That concludes our guide on getting a Free Horse in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

