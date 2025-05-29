The Mom’s Finest Pie mission in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a short but meaningful side quest that focuses on cooking instead of combat. It starts inside the Horns of the South Fortress, and your goal is to cook a special pie and deliver it to the right person.

Ad

This guide breaks down how to complete Mom’s Finest Pie in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Mom’s Finest Pie quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for Horns of the South Fortress in Mom’s Finest Pie quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Talk to Keeper Temur to start the quest

Ad

Trending

Head inside the Horns of the South Fortress and speak to Keeper Temur. He’s easy to recognize — he has paint around his eyes. During your conversation, he’ll mention a pie that reminds him of his mother. Choose the dialogue option related to the pie to start the quest. Once you accept it, you’ll unlock a new recipe called Mom’s Pie.

Read also — Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest walkthrough

Ad

Gather ingredients and cook the pie

To cook the pie, you’ll need:

1x Blueberry

1x Egg

1x Flour

If you don’t have the ingredients, you can buy them from Ruairc, a merchant nearby in the same area. After collecting the ingredients, go to a cooking pot or a Bonfire (Press E, place it). You can also rest near the Bonfire. After that, open the cooking menu, scroll until you find Mom’s Pie, and craft it.

Ad

Return to Temur and give him the pie

Once the pie is made, go back to Keeper Temur. Hand him the pie, and it’ll trigger a short conversation. He thanks you by saying:

"Mmm, yes. Still takes like shit. Exactly how my mother would make it. It's just what I needed....."

He’ll also share a bit about his past and his memories tied to the recipe. After that, the quest ends.

Ad

Note: The Pie restores 15 health over 10 seconds when eaten.

That concludes our guide on Mom’s Finest Pie in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.