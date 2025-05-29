  • home icon
  • Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Mom’s Finest Pie quest walkthrough

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 29, 2025 23:39 GMT
A guide to complete Mom&rsquo;s Finest Pie in Tainted Grail (Image via Awaken Realms)
The Mom’s Finest Pie mission in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a short but meaningful side quest that focuses on cooking instead of combat. It starts inside the Horns of the South Fortress, and your goal is to cook a special pie and deliver it to the right person.

This guide breaks down how to complete Mom’s Finest Pie in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Mom’s Finest Pie quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for Horns of the South Fortress in Mom&rsquo;s Finest Pie quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)
Whereabouts for Horns of the South Fortress in Mom’s Finest Pie quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Talk to Keeper Temur to start the quest

Head inside the Horns of the South Fortress and speak to Keeper Temur. He’s easy to recognize — he has paint around his eyes. During your conversation, he’ll mention a pie that reminds him of his mother. Choose the dialogue option related to the pie to start the quest. Once you accept it, you’ll unlock a new recipe called Mom’s Pie.

Gather ingredients and cook the pie

To cook the pie, you’ll need:

  • 1x Blueberry
  • 1x Egg
  • 1x Flour

If you don’t have the ingredients, you can buy them from Ruairc, a merchant nearby in the same area. After collecting the ingredients, go to a cooking pot or a Bonfire (Press E, place it). You can also rest near the Bonfire. After that, open the cooking menu, scroll until you find Mom’s Pie, and craft it.

Return to Temur and give him the pie

Once the pie is made, go back to Keeper Temur. Hand him the pie, and it’ll trigger a short conversation. He thanks you by saying:

"Mmm, yes. Still takes like shit. Exactly how my mother would make it. It's just what I needed....."

He’ll also share a bit about his past and his memories tied to the recipe. After that, the quest ends.

Note: The Pie restores 15 health over 10 seconds when eaten.

That concludes our guide on Mom’s Finest Pie in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

