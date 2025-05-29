Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a crucial ingredient during Maggot’s “Have a Nice Trip” quest. He asks for around 10-15 Raspberries, and unless you’ve been gathering them from the start, you’ll probably be short. The game doesn’t point you to a specific location, so you must know where to look.

Ad

Here are a few places you can look for Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Go to Chef Rauric (Horns of the South)

You’ll find Chef Rauric inside the kitchen in Horns of the South, just beside Fearghas. Talk to him and check his shop. If you’re lucky, he’ll have some Raspberries in stock. If not, wait a couple of in-game days and come back — his inventory refreshes.

Ad

Trending

Read also: How to get Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Check bushes near Red Priest’s area (Act 1)

In Act 1, head to where the Red Priest gives speeches. Right behind the spot, there are raspberry bushes, from which you can pick some. These bushes respawn after a couple of in-game days, so you must come back later if you don’t get enough the first time.

Look around Cuanacht in the Horns of the South

Ad

Check out the spots shown (Image via Awaken Realms / Youtube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Another good spot is near Cuanacht in Horns of the South, as shown on the map. Look around the marked area as shown for bushes — you’ll find several with Raspberries. This area gives you more berries in one go than the earlier spots. However, players must be careful as there are two Redcaps nearby. They’re aggressive and will attack, so you must deal with them before gathering anything.

Ad

Final step

Once you’ve got the Raspberries and the Luminous Silver Dust, give them to Maggot and continue the quest.

That's all on how to get Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.