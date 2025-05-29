Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a crucial ingredient during Maggot’s “Have a Nice Trip” quest. He asks for around 10-15 Raspberries, and unless you’ve been gathering them from the start, you’ll probably be short. The game doesn’t point you to a specific location, so you must know where to look.
Here are a few places you can look for Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Locating Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Go to Chef Rauric (Horns of the South)
You’ll find Chef Rauric inside the kitchen in Horns of the South, just beside Fearghas. Talk to him and check his shop. If you’re lucky, he’ll have some Raspberries in stock. If not, wait a couple of in-game days and come back — his inventory refreshes.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read also: How to get Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Check bushes near Red Priest’s area (Act 1)
In Act 1, head to where the Red Priest gives speeches. Right behind the spot, there are raspberry bushes, from which you can pick some. These bushes respawn after a couple of in-game days, so you must come back later if you don’t get enough the first time.
Look around Cuanacht in the Horns of the South
Another good spot is near Cuanacht in Horns of the South, as shown on the map. Look around the marked area as shown for bushes — you’ll find several with Raspberries. This area gives you more berries in one go than the earlier spots. However, players must be careful as there are two Redcaps nearby. They’re aggressive and will attack, so you must deal with them before gathering anything.
Final step
Once you’ve got the Raspberries and the Luminous Silver Dust, give them to Maggot and continue the quest.
That's all on how to get Raspberry in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:
- All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained
- 5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign
- Elden Ring Nightreign trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign open world?
- Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?
- Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown
- The Precinct: How to extend your Shift time
- All voice actors from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.