How to get Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon 

Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of those ingredients that’ll catch you off guard when a quest suddenly demands it, and the game offers you no hints on where to find it. Whether it’s for the All-Mother’s Shrine offering or a random merchant request, it is an important item that won't be found simply out in the open.

The good news is that there are a few direct ways to get Mandrake without having to search every corner of the map.

Locating Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Broc's whereabouts in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Buy it from the Beekeeper near the western bridge

One of the simplest ways to obtain Mandrake is from the Beekeeper merchant, Broc, who can be found near the westernmost bridge over the river in the Horns of the South region. If the merchant is still alive (you've not completed the Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest, yet), you can buy Mandrake from him directly.

Jann sells it during Act 1

During Act 1, you’ll meet a merchant NPC named Jann. He gives you a side quest, but if you check his shop, he usually sells Mandrake too. His inventory can vary, so it’s worth checking when you see him.

The island shop near the starting beach

You can also find Mandrake by heading back to the beach where you first washed up in the game. Off the coast, there’s a small island you can either swim to or reach by jumping across nearby rocks and ruins.

Once you’re on the island, talk to O Cuinn Cinnamonsage. Keep speaking until the shop becomes available. He sells 12 Mandrakes for 4 Gold each, which is a good deal.

What Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is used for

One of the first uses for Mandrake is at the All-Mother’s Shrine. You’ll need it along with Rosemary and Raspberries to make an offering. If you complete the offering, you get a revive amulet — it saves you from death once, then breaks.

Later in the game, you’ll also need similar amulets to solve a temple puzzle, so don’t use them too early unless you have extras.

That's everything there is to know about how to get Mandrake in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

