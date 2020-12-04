How to get Self-Revive Kits in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Black Ops Cold War Zombies has Self-Revive Kits that can be the difference between a late-round game and an early end for players.

There are a couple of ways to get Self-Revive Kits in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and some are far more difficult than others.

When playing in a solo game, Self-Revive Kits are automatically given to players, which is a massive boost. However, in any other mode, Self-Revive Kits are not given out and must be picked up.

Getting a Self-Revive Kit in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The best way to secure a Self-Revive kit is to make one on a crafting table (Image via Treyarch)

The most surefire way to secure a Self-Revive Kit is to make one. Black Ops Cold War Zombies now has crafting tables that utilize the scrap currency system to create scorestreaks and craft equipment.

Self-Revive Kits are part of the support section of the table and can be crafted for 250 rare salvage, which is the blue version of salvage.

Unfortunately, items that can be crafted at the table need to be unlocked through leveling up. Considering how strong a Self-Revive Kit really is, they are unlocked at level 54. For anyone that is below level 54, crafting a Self-Revive Kit is off the table. However, all hope of obtaining one isn't lost.

Self-Revive Kits are also drops within Black Ops Cold War Zombies. One way through which players can ensure a drop is by killing the Elite zombies that spawn throughout the game. They are easily discernable by their hazmat suits and the green glow they emit. Killing the dangerous enemies will reward players with the Self-Revive Kit, along with scrap and additional ammo to pick up.

Another way that the Self-Revive Kits drop is within the Aether. Once players unlock the Aether portal after turning on the power, the chance for this opens up. When players switch dimensions, they will find breakable purple crystals scattered around the area. When those are broken, there is a chance for different rewards to drop.

More often than not, they drop essence and additional ammo, which are still valuable. With luck though, a Self-Revive Kit will drop.

Relying on the method of kit-dropping isn't a great way to get a Self-Revive Kit. Kit-dropping is based on luck and without being able to craft the kits at the table, some good RNG is the only way to obtain one.