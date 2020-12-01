Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies players find new God Mode glitch after patch

After the initial glitch that allowed players to achieve permanent God Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies was fixed with a patch, it seems there's a similar bug still present in the game.

YouTuber Caspahz, who reported the first glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, recently posted a video on his channel revealing a similar glitch still present in-game. He also pointed out that it allows multiple players to achieve permanent God Mode at the same time

The fact that God Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies allows players to become immune to all forms of incoming damage is what makes players over-exploit this glitch. However, it seems inevitable that Treyarch will soon roll out a patch and fix it, as they did with the previous one.

Until then, here's how players can trigger the new glitch and achieve permanent God Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Permanent God Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

According to the video posted by Capahz, the series of steps that players are required to follow are relatively similar to the previous glitch. However, there are certain things that they need to remember when trying to trigger this bug in the game.

Players must remember that to activate this glitch, they will need the help of another player. To activate the post-fix glitch on the new Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Die Maschine, they can follow these steps:

Like before, players must turn on the power and build the Pack-A-Punch Machine in Zombies mode. Following this, they need to build the Aetherscope to activate the Dark Aether Anomaly. Gamers need to shoot four out of the five blue orbs, triggering the Coffin Dance Easter Egg. It is advised that they follow the same order of shooting the orbs as Caspahz did in his video. However, instead of killing the last zombie in an Exfil round, players need to head over and interact with the Dark Aether and ask their friend to shoot the final blue orb, as shown in the video. This is where it gets a little tricky. After the teleportation is complete, Caspahz advises that the player use a one-minute timer to get the timing right for the glitch to trigger. Once in the Coffin Dance Easter Egg, players need to start the timer and collect Doctor Vogel's diary. However, the player must wait out the one-minute timer before handing over the diary to the ghost. If players follow the timer accurately, they should get teleported back while "the last ghost" is still talking. At this point, they will have achieved permanent God Mode.

Caspahz also revealed that if more than one player wants to achieve the God Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, then all of them will need to stand near "the last ghost" when teleported back in the final step.

The YouTuber also admitted that the new glitch does not necessarily require an Exfil round to trigger. Neither does it require the player to shoot the last zombie while the teleportation is taking place.

It remains to be seen how long it takes for Treyarch to release a patch fix for this glitch now that it has been revealed for everyone to exploit in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.