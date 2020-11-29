Gaining weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is a bit harder now that Treyarch has fixed it.

Weapon XP, including over the Double XP period, was said to be extremely broken in Black Ops Cold War Zombies and Multiplayer. Players took advantage, of course, and quickly maxed out their weapons' levels.

Treyarch mega nerfed the Weapon XP for Zombies.



Just as I decided to go for Dark Matter in Zombies.



Pain.



(also who has double weapon xp codes i'll buy them off you lol) — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) November 25, 2020

With the fix from Treyarch, it appears that earning weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War Zombies has been nerfed. There are still some helpful hints on how to gain weapon XP quicker, though.

Best way to gain weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Exfil

Make zombies weapon xp work past round 10 pleaseeee https://t.co/XtrvHf4LyM — Charlie (@Charlie18xv) November 28, 2020

Players have pointed out that later rounds of Black Ops Cold War Zombies give lower weapon XP. It seems that the earlier rounds give out the most weapon XP while later rounds see it almost diminish completely.

The trick here will be to exfil. Players will still get rewards and essentially "complete" the game of Zombies. Sometime between round 10 and round 20, the best option is to just get on the chopper and go.

This will make sure players leave with the highest weapon XP rate available. Jump back into a game right after and repeat the process. It's not as fun as finishing out Black Ops Cold War Zombies in style, but when it comes to weapon XP, right now it's the best bet.

Just Play

Image via Activision

While the exfil option is the easiest way to maintain solid weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, there is nothing wrong with just simply playing the game. That is always a solid option.

While it may not be the fastest method, some players truly may find it easier than others. Black Ops Cold War Zombies is a mode that players can really get lost in.

Time flies when having fun, as the saying goes. Load up Die Maschine with some friends and the weapon of choice. Just start slaying Zombies.