How to get Sentinel Shield in Baldur's Gate 3

As players navigate the deep and complex DnD campaign, they will come across a Sentinel Shield in Baldur's Gate 3. The acclaimed GOTY 2023 game from Larian Studios is home to various pieces of equipment, some of which are distinctly unique. Despite not being a high-rarity item, the Sentinel Shield is one defensive item players may be interested in.

It can be easy to miss which is why players must watch out for it. Here is all players need to know about getting the Sentinel Shield in Baldur's Gate 3, including location, stats, and more.

Where to find the Sentinel Shield in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Sentinel Shield is purchasable from Lann Tarv (Image via Larian Studios/Youtube)

The Sentinel Shield is only obtainable in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3. In other words, players must have completed the extensive Act 1 of the game, undertaken its various major questlines, and visited key locales. They will eventually find themselves in the Underdark and then the perilous Shadowlands. Unlike most rare items found in dungeons or as rewards, this item is only purchasable.

It can be found under the Bugbear vendor called Lann Tarv, who can be found at the Moonrise Towers location on the ground floor. After the introduction cutscene further inside the tower, players can proceed to buy wares from the vendor. The Sentinel Shield is one of the various purchasable items. Here are the full stats of the Sentinel Shield in Baldur's Gate 3:

Rarity: Rare

+2 Perk 1: Heightened Awareness - User gains +3 bonus to Initiative rolls and Advantage on Perception checks

Once purchased, players can equip the shield at any time - it is best used with a one-hand weapon to leverage the benefits, such as a magic user who can avail of the second Shield Bash perk.

Once purchased, players can equip the shield at any time - it is best used with a one-hand weapon to leverage the benefits, such as a magic user who can avail of the second Shield Bash perk.