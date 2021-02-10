Pokemon Sword and Shield is running strong and players are still trying to catch them all, like they have for the last two decades.

Sword and Shield has seen a couple of expansions and so many new Pokemon added to the roster of ever-growing creatures. One of the newer Pokemon in the series is Toxtricity.

Starting on February 19, 2021, Pokemon players can get their hands on a completely free Shiny Toxtricity. There are no tricks and no frustrations of hunting for the Shiny here. Players just need to take a trip to a GameStop in the US or EB Games in Canada.

How to get a shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword and Shield for free

Image via Game Freak

The February 19 Shiny Toxtricity giveaway coincides with the release of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Shining Fates set. A similar set has already released in Japan, but Shining Fates will be the North American equivalent.

As reported by Serebii.net, a prominent website in the Pokemon community, the Toxtricity giveaway is all but confirmed. Signage has apparently begun to pop up at GameStop and EB Games stores, indicating a distribution for the Electric/Poison-type Pokemon in its Shiny form.

Serebii Update: Signage has started to appear for Gamestop in the US and EB Games showing that there will be a distribution of Shiny Toxtricity for Sword & Shield from February 19th. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/EA7wWO7Cav — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 7, 2021

The giveaway will be for players with Pokemon Sword and Shield. In order to claim the Shiny Pokemon during distribution, players will need to download the Pokemon Pass app on either iOS or Android.

Sign up for a Pokemon Trainer account and head to GameStop or EB Games on February 19, 2021. There will be a code to scan at the designated locations.

So on the 19th there’s gonna be this GameStop Pokémon event, and I know this sorta ruins some of the fun, but here’s the code. scan it with Pokémon Pass to get a shiny Toxtricity. pic.twitter.com/oh3R7HlA2o — Litten Propoganda 4/Parody 2 Still have autism (@LittGanda4Paro2) February 9, 2021

Another code will then be rewarded to the player, which can then be entered into Pokemon Sword and Shield to claim the free Shiny Toxtricity. Some individuals have already seen a QR within a store and have shared it online for those who may not be able to make it.

It is not confirmed if the user's device will have to be at the actual location in order for scanning the code to work.