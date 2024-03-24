How to get the shotgun in Alone in the Dark?

Alongside a handful of other weapons, players can obtain a shotgun in Alone in the Dark. Players will chance upon it while exploring the First Floor of Derceto Manor in the Small Parlor - however, there is no way to open the case it is kept in.

This is not to say that the weapon is just for show and is inaccessible. However, the process to obtain it follows a specific requirement that is not obvious from a traditional gameplay perspective.

In short, players must gather a Lagniappe set to get it. Here is everything fans need to know about obtaining the shotgun in Alone in the Dark.

How to obtain the shotgun in Alone in the Dark?

All Lagniappes needed to unlock the shotgun (Image via THQ Nordic)

For players who are unaware, Lagniappes are collectibles scattered throughout the linear story campaign. Players must track down the following Lagniappes to get the shotgun in Alone in the Dark:

Rubber Stamp: This is found on the reception counter of the Clerk's Office

This is found on the reception counter of the Clerk's Office Dog Collar: It can be picked up from the table at the back of the Drawing Room

It can be picked up from the table at the back of the Drawing Room Fountain Pen: It is obtained from a table in Batiste's Room

Once acquired, players can check their Lagniappes menu to confirm that the set has been completed. The unlock description also mentions that the shotgun is now available to use. However, players will still not be able to use it right away. They must traverse back to the Small Parlor and check the glass panel that the shotgun was encased in.

Obtaining the Lost Children Lagniappe set allows access to the shotgun (Image via THQ Nordic)

They will notice that the panel is now open, allowing access to the shotgun. Interacting with it will add it to the player's arsenal of weapons, and it can then be swapped and used at any time. Since this is a survival horror game, ammo for the weapon will no doubt be scarce. It is a fairly powerful tool, so players should use it only when overwhelmed by enemy forces.

Not long after getting the weapon, the room around the protagonist - whether Edward or Emily - will transform into a nightmarish realm with a handful of enemy spawns. This is a good opportunity to test the shotgun in Alone in the Dark and see how it handles.

Check out our review for Alone in the Dark. The game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.