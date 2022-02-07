How to get skins in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers constantly add new content to the game to keep players engaged. One of the most recent additions was the ability to equip costumes for every individual Cookie. HyroolLegend, a popular CRK streamer, lost his cool at the chat when bombarded with questions about how to unlock the new Costume Gacha.

The process to unlock the same is relatively simple, and this article will guide players on how to implement the same.

How to unlock the Costume Gacha in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022?

Players should follow the given procedure to unlock the Costume Gacha and get skins for their favorite Cookies:

As the Gacha screen says, players have to complete level 2-13 and the Boutique Quest. First players must ensure they have level 2-13 completed before proceeding to the Boutique Quest.

Finding the Boutique Quest in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the main problem that players were facing. After updating the game, players have to check the right bar on the screen. A little winged box with an exclamation mark will lead them to the Boutique Quest.

Here the Mont Blanc Cookie storyline will commence. Players can feel free to skip through the same and they will then be redirected to the main screen with the details of the quest.

After completing the quest and collecting the rewards, players can check their Gacha section and they will find a Costumes section there.

This is the Costume Gacha, have fun unlocking and equipping various costumes for your favorite Cookies.

The next section will guide players on how to use the various currencies in the Costume Gacha.

Rainbow Cubes and Shells in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Rainbow Cubes are part of the rewards players will receive after completing the Boutique Quest. This is the currency of the Costume Gacha and plays a similar role to crystals in the actual Gacha. If players receive duplicate costumes in the draw, they will receive Rainbow Shells.

Rainbow Shells are similar to Mileage Points and can be used to unlock costumes from the Rainbow Crystal Shop.

What benefit do Costumes provide in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Certain outfits in Cookie Run: Kingdom contain what are called Costume Buffs. These are additional powerups, similar to toppings, only here players need not necessarily equip the outfit, and there is no limit on the number of costumes that players can use to get buffs.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest CRK updates and releases.

