How to get Sonic Frontiers True Ending

Sonic Frontiers is the latest game to hit the Sonic the Hedgehog lineup. Since its release on November 8, 2022, franchise fans have been playing the game and exploring all of the secrets it has to offer.

Those who have managed to beat the game on Normal difficulty may think that the ending they experienced is the conclusion of the game. However, there is another ending that only happens when certain criteria are met. This is called the True Ending.

So how can one unlock the True Ending and see how Sonic Frontiers was meant to end?

Note: This article contains some spoilers for Sonic Frontiers

You must ensure the difficulty level in Sonic Frontiers is set to Hard before attempting to access the True Ending

Sonic Frontiers lets you experience the world of Sonic the Hedgehog in a vast open-world format, with levels that offer many hidden treasures and Easter eggs. With so much to explore, it can be a bit overwhelming to try to find every secret in the game, including the True Ending.

To unlock the True Ending, you will first need to ensure that you have set the difficulty level to Hard before obtaining the last Chaos Emerald on the Ouranos Island. You do not need to play the entirety of the game up to this point in Hard mode. However, it must be done before reaching the final Chaos Emerald.

Once the Emerald is picked up, it's time to finish the game and experience the True Ending.

You must face off against the last bosses of the game to receive the True Ending

After setting the game to Hard mode, you must now progress through the story and defeat the last boss, who is called Supreme Titan. This boss is the first step in unlocking the True Ending.

Once you defeat the Supreme Titan, Sonic and Sage will fly off into space together. Once there, they will face off against The End, which is the final step before the True Ending.

When facing The End, you will be put into a 2D shooter-style battle. You will need to keep your wits and reflexes active if you want to succeed. It will not be an easy fight at all, but once you make your way through and defeat The End, you will receive the True Ending.

The True Ending will show up in a post-credits scene

In order to see the True Ending of Sonic Frontiers, you will need to wait until the credits play. A scene will then show up once the credits have rolled.

The scene will reveal that Doctor Eggman has rescued Sage and restored her within his computer systems. It ties up all the loose ends that were in the original ending and is well worth the effort for those who want to know how the game concludes.

With so much to see and explore in the game, completionists will love to not only obtain all of the items but also find all the endings while helping the blue hedgehog save the world.

