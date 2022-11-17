How to easily get Infinite Boost Ability In Sonic Frontiers

Players gotta go really fast in Sonic Frontiers. That said, the Infinite Boost is a feature that has been somewhat of a staple within the Sonic game franchise as this ability is also included in the new game.

As the name suggests, the Infinite Boost gives players the ability to use Boost without restrictions enforced by the Boost Gauge. In previous Sonic titles, this could be unlocked by gathering special rings in the game and activated via the game’s options menu.

Infinite Boost with a catch

Acquiring this ability is fairly simple. However, be reminded that albeit living up to its name, this feature within the game will wane after a while and players will have to repeat a certain process to reactivate it.

Sonic Frontiers’ Infinite Boost

First, players will have to unlock Sonic’s Cyloop skill which is located on the character’s skill tree. Once this is met, players will need to draw the infinity symbol using the said ability.

Players will know that this ability is triggered when Sonic’s boost meter appears alongside an infinity symbol. As mentioned earlier, it only lasts for a limited period of time, so boost it all the way while it lasts.

Players can even get additional rings and other items like Memory Tokens by using the Cyloop skill. Just draw a circle using this ability and watch these items pop up. Use this trick to max out the rings as it will be useful in making Sonic go insanely fast.

It is also advised not to bump into or get hit by enemies as it will result in losing those hard-earned rings.

Gotta go lightning fast

Another recommendation is to pair both Infinite Boost and Power Boosting as this will allow Sonic to dash at higher speeds while emitting a flash of blue lightning just like in the live-action film. To activate the latter in Sonic Frontiers, players should carry the maximum number of rings.

The catch to this, however, is that as the ring count dwindles, Sonic’s speed will return to its original boost.

Another point worth noting is that Sonic Frontiers’ version of the Infinite Boost cannot be performed while inside the game’s Cyber Space. The feature is meant to be used in the main game’s open-world biomes for players to quickly traverse its vastness.

Players can also perform this nifty trick during Titan fights. This skill will be of huge help whenever they are catching up with those towering enemies, avoiding incoming attacks, and climbing up to reach Chaos Emeralds.

However, the ability's efficacy is deactivated by the time players have grabbed those Chaos Emeralds. This is due to the switch in mechanics during a boss battle.

Longtime fans of the game series will be well acquainted with the fact that this skill is only applicable to the main game and cannot be carried over to other game modes such as Time Attack.

There are many more of those abilities within the game that, when utilized correctly, will greatly benefit players.

