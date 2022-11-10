How To Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers easily

Game developer Sonic Team and video game company SEGA recently released the open-world Sonic Frontiers. Players can delve into the mysterious Starfall Islands and gather the Chaos Crystals that are scattered on this new playing field. Sonic Frontiers has a lot to offer, as the title is the first in the franchise to feature an open-world environment alongside the traditional elements of the game series.

Players must utilize Sonic’s abilities while traversing the vast island and dealing with in-game baddies. The blue hedgehog’s Light Dash is an effective skill, especially when passing through areas that are quite difficult to access. This is also an awesome skill to use while collecting rings.

This ability is readily available in Sonic Frontiers, so players can utilize it right off the bat. Players will just have to locate a line of rings, press the Light Dash button, and watch Sonic quickly grab the rings and get flung into the air.

Sonic Frontiers’ Light Dash is as easy as the push of a button

When using the game's default settings, Light Dash can be triggered by simply pressing the L3 button on the controller. Mouse and keyboard players can activate it by pressing the Z button. Players who aren't comfortable using these keybinds can remap them through the game's control configuration.

Getting familiar with the skills in Sonic Frontiers is essential, since many of these abilities can be fused later on. For example, Light Dash can be combined with either Down Dash or Sonic Boom to get around Starfall Islands’ numerous biomes.

In line with this, Light Dash resets Sonic’s double jump. If used correctly, these skills will be of great use in navigating the areas in Sonic Frontiers that are difficult to get past. Random traps are also scattered within the game, and this ability will be an indispensable tool in avoiding those.

Readers should note that Light Dash is one of the basic skills in the game, and that’s why it’s available right at the start of the game. There are other skills that Sonic can learn, but players will have to unlock them first on the character’s skill tree.

Unlocking other skills in the game

To acquire more skills, players will have to earn Skill Pieces, which are items that can be obtained by defeating enemies and Guardian bosses in the game. Collecting these blue diamond-shaped items will fill up a circular meter at the bottom right corner of the screen. Once filled, it indicates the number of skill points that can be earned.

Accumulating enough skill points will allow players to unlock skills within the skill tree. However, the abilities further down the tree will require more skill points to unlock. Players are advised to grind for Skill Pieces early on and begin hunting down enemies and Guardian bosses as soon as possible.

Apart from enemies and Guardian bosses, Sonic Frontiers players can also look for metallic capsules in the game, as these will reward them with additional Skill Pieces.

There are three more skills in the game that can’t be purchased using skill points. These abilities will be automatically made available as players make progress in Sonic Frontiers.

