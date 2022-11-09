How to fast travel in Sonic Frontiers?

The huge open world of Sonic Frontiers requires a lot of travel between zones, and the game's fast travel options greatly help to reduce the effort needed to cover large distances.

Developed by Sonic Team, the platform title has several unique ways to fast travel, and this article will cover all the forms currently available in the game.

Sonic Frontiers: All fast travel options

1) Using the Challenge Rails

Game progression is tied to the many challenges the action-adventure title offers. Completing a challenge unlocks a white railing nearby. These pathways directly connect to other similar pathways from completed challenges.

Sonic can speedrun on the railings to cover large stretches of land with very minimal control, making it very effective for traversal.

2) Using the Switch Maps option

After completing the main campaign missions of an area, players are summoned to the next zone via a cutscene. Players can easily return to the previous area if they wish to do so in order to complete previously unattempted missions and unobtained collectibles.

Open the Map and click on the button prompt at the bottom left labeled 'Switch Maps' to switch between zones. Make sure to properly select the region to return to it. Sonic will always be teleported to the starting position of the selected region on the Map.

3) Using the cyberspace portals

True fast-travel in Sonic Frontiers can only be unlocked once players complete every challenge in the zone they are in. Doing so unlocks cyberspace portals. Sonic can teleport into the portal from the Map when the player needs it.

4) Using scrolls to fast travel

It is possible to fast travel into a zone in Sonic Frontiers without completing all the challenges, but it requires a bit more effort.

Fishing mini-games held by Big the Cat are key to unlocking fast travel this way in the game. Purple cyberspace portals lead to the mini-game, where Sonic must fish with accuracy and speed.

Among other rewards, Sonic can also obtain items such as the Elder Koco’s scroll and Hermit Koco’s scroll. These scrolls permanently unlock the ability to upgrade NPCs in that zone and fast travel to them. Sonic uses zip to travel to the area instead of manually running there.

What is Sonic Frontiers?

The first open-world game in the series’ history, Sonic Frontiers features a lot of exploration and injects a much-needed breath of fresh air into the franchise, as 3D Sonic games have generally been mediocre to date.

Developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega, the game features the titular protagonist, Sonic the Hedgehog, as he explores the mysterious Starfall Islands to recover the Chaos Emeralds shortly after Sonic is separated from his friends when he falls into a wormhole.

The game features beautiful, lush environments and innovative gameplay to provide players with one of the best Sonic experiences.

Sonic Frontiers was released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 8, 2022.

