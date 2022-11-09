Sonic Frontiers to receive a Moster Hunter collab DLC: Release date, all expected content, and more

Sonic Frontiers is finally live, and franchise fans are having a great time trying out all the content that the open-world design of the game has to offer.

To celebrate the launch of the title, the Sonic team will be releasing a free DLC in collaboration with Monster Hunter. This is the first DLC announcement for the game, and the new content will be dropping on November 14, 2022, which is just a week after the game's release date.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!



#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team!

This is not the first time that fans have been treated to a collaboration between Sega and Capcom. Both publishers have had good relationships in the past, and it’s certainly going to be a treat to fight the big monsters in Sonic Frontiers as a hunter from the Monster Hunter franchise.

While the DLC launches next week, many in the community are speculating that the additional content might be live for a limited time. Although an end date is not something that was officially announced, it’s difficult to ascertain if the upcoming features will be a permanent addition or a rotational event that the Sonic team occasionally introduces to the game.

What to expect from the Sonic Frontiers’ Monster Hunter DLC

Once the Sonic Frontiers’ Monster Hunter DLC is live, players will be able to get their hands on two sets of Ratahlos armor pieces, which they can use to customize Sonic. Along with the apparel, a new animation will also be added that will have Sonic cook skewered meat just like the hunters in the Monster Hunter franchise.

Capcom and Sega have also announced that the upcoming DLC will come with a sort of a mini-game that players will be able to participate in. The developers are yet to provide any further details. However, many are speculating that the game might revolve around cooking the skewered meat to perfection.

As seen in Monster Hunter titles, cooking a piece of meat perfectly requires players to hit a button prompt at the right time to get Rare or Well-done Steaks. Similarly, Sonic Frontiers might just have a similar mini-game for players to try out as they continue to explore the world and take down Guardians and obtain Chaos Emeralds.

It will be quite interesting to see what other content is planned for the game in the coming months. Fans are hoping that Sega and the Sonic Team fill the game's road map with some incredible content.

