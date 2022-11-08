How to easily obtain more Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers

When it comes to in-game resources, Chaos Emeralds have always played a key role in every Sonic game, and the latest franchise entry, Sonic Frontiers, is no stranger to this fact.

In this new open-world action adventure, players will be able to complete the various missions and challenges that the game throws at them in order to obtain resources and progress further into the narrative.

One resource which is absolutely key in completing the main narrative is the Chaos Emeralds. It’s one of the most valuable items in the game that you will come across, however, obtaining a good amount of them is no piece of cake.

While there are multiple ways to go about obtaining them, the best, however, would be to complete the various Cyberspace levels. Here, Chaos Emeralds will be locked behind vaults, and you will be able to unlock them by completing specific challenges.

Today's guide will therefore go over some of the best ways you can easily obtain more Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers.

Obtaining more Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers

As mentioned, while there are other ways to obtain Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers, the best way would be to gain them by completing the various Cyberspace levels in the open world. Upon completing these levels, you will obtain Vault Keys, which you can then use to gain access to the Emeralds that are locked behind vaults.

Hence, to be able to get more Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers, you will be required to:

Unlock more Cyberspace levels by taking Portal Gears to inactive portals around the map and activating them. Defeating Guardians who are present throughout the open world is one of the best ways of acquiring more Portal Gears in the title.

Once a new Cyberspace level is unlocked you will need to complete specific missions like “Reach the Goal,” “Clear with Rank S time,” and “Clear all 4 missions.” Clearing each mission in the space will provide you with one vault key and clearing all four will grant you three additional ones.

Moreover, you can invest some time in multiple playthroughs and complete all the missions in one Cyberspace. This too will net you additional Vault Keys. Once you have a fair number of the keys, you will then be required to take Sonic to a Chaos Emerald.

Chaos Emeralds emit colorful beams of light in Sonic Frontiers, making them quite hard to miss when exploring the open world. Hence, upon encountering one, you will be required to approach it and then press the prompt button which will automatically invest a set number of Vault Keys to make the Emeralds accessible.

Once the vault unlocks, you will obtain all the Chaos Emeralds which were housed within it.

While this is the best way to earn a significant amount of Chaos Emerald fast in Sonic Frontiers, there are other ways you can go about obtaining this resource as well. Certain side-quests and minigames offer them too if you are able to complete them in a certain way.

So to have an easier time progressing through the narrative, it's vital that you get your hands on as many Chaos Emeralds as possible.

