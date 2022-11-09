How to defeat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers

With the release of Sonic Frontiers, fans of the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog series are being treated to a special new take on the Sonic universe. With SEGA's latest franchise entry, players get to enjoy an open-world Sonic gaming experience, where they can even interact with familiar faces and delve into levels from the past.

Whether they're coming from a long history of playing Sonic games or just discovering the series for the first time, one of the first major challenges for Sonic Frontiers players is defeating Giganto. Giganto is the first major boss and a troublesome obstacle in the storyline. Here is how players can easily defeat this robot and continue the game's narrative.

Who is Giganto in Sonic Frontiers?

Giganto is an extremely large robot that can be seen on the Kronos Island. Due to this boss' sheer size and power, players will definitely want to head into this fight with caution. Fortunately, there are a few steps that they can take to improve their odds for this battle.

Tips for preparing to face Giganto in Sonic Frontiers

First, players will want to collect as many rings as they can. Considering that this boss fight is timed, this process is of great importance. Every second that the player fights with Giganto, they will have one ring removed from their total. So the more rings they have, the more time they get to face this boss.

In addition to collecting as many rings as possible, players will also want to explore and find as many Lost Kocos as they can. They can then bring them to Elder Kocos and receive a boost to their speed and power. Making sure that Sonic is fighting fit before battling it out against Giganto is paramount to success.

Once players are sure that they're ready, they can finally face the mighty giant robot.

Doing battle against Giganto in Sonic Frontiers

After heading over to Giganto on Kronos Island, players will first need to make it up to the top of the robot. This can be achieved by running up the robot's legs using the game's blue rings.

When players finally reach the top of Giganto, they will then be able to collect the Chaos Emerald present there. After taking it, they will transform into Super Sonic, and this will start the second phase of the fight.

After transforming into Super Sonic, players will be far more powerful and can even fly around now. For this phase of the fight, they will need to deflect Giganto's attacks by timing them properly. Once an attack has been deflected, players must then follow up with an attack of their own, dealing critical damage to this boss.

When Giganto reaches 50% of its life, the robot will add a laser firing attack into the mix. To complete this portion of the fight, players must first dodge the laser, then deflect the attacks, and launch a counter-attack. After repeating this process a few times, players will have finally defeated Giganto and can continue to progress through the story of Sonic Frontiers.

