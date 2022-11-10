How to obtain and use Egg Memos in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is the latest entry to the blue hedgehog’s well-known game franchise. Since it is an open-world title, players can expect to keep stumbling upon a heap of items and collectibles. These will help them progress through the game and dig deeper into its storyline.

Egg Memos are a good example of the items that can be found in the game. Players who have managed to gather all or just some of it were initially clueless about what to do with it and its purpose. With that in mind, here are some tidbits about these memos and how to obtain them in the game.

Exploring Egg Memos in Sonic Frontiers

As mentioned, Egg Memos are collectible items in Sonic Frontiers. As the name suggests, these are basically logs and do not provide any significant power-ups to players. The only help it can give to players, though, is that it gives them an idea of what it’s like inside Cyberspace as they will eventually delve into it later on in the game.

Upon playback, Sonic’s arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman, can be heard speaking from these Egg Memos as he narrates the time that he spent while trapped inside Cyberspace. Sonic Frontiers players who are interested in following the antagonist’s exploits while inside the digital realm should collect all of them.

How to get the item

Locating these Egg Memos within the game is pretty easy. Just head on over to the character known as Big the Cat and that’s it.

Players should remember, though, that these Egg Memos are not free. They will have to purchase these collectibles from the aforementioned Sonic Frontiers character using Purple Coins.

The currency’s sole purpose in the game is purely for fishing. By simply traversing through Starfall Islands’ massive biomes, players can come across this item and collect it. It’s worth noting that they can only carry a maximum of 999 coins.

Fishing with Big the Cat

As for Big the Cat, this character loves fishing. Such an activity in Sonic Frontiers is essential despite it not making any sense in a typical Sonic game. Fishing using those Purple Coins can decently cut the grinding time in the game. This is due to the fact that it rewards players with Treasure Tokens as these can be exchanged for items and other collectibles.

Some of the items that can be acquired include golden rings, portal gear, Amy’s Memory Tokens, vault keys, blue and red seeds, Skill Pieces, and Egg Memos.

The Starfall Island has five biomes and within these areas, there’s a specific fishing spot for each. Big the Cat will be there to lend his fishing rod in exchange for some of those Purple Coins.

Sonic Frontiers players will have to pay using those coins for every fishing attempt. Prices for renting the fishing rod will vary depending on which of the five areas in the game players decide to fish in. That said, be sure to carry some or max out on those Purple Coins.

Poll : 0 votes