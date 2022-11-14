How to easily get to Cyber Space stage (1-7) in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers’ open-world playing field is like a breath of fresh air for fans of the franchise. The vast biomes of the game give players the freedom to roam around and fully utilize Sonic’s insane speed. Folks who have grown comfortable with the game series’ linear gameplay will still be able to enjoy it in the new game.

These platforming stages can be played in unlockable locations within the game known as Cyber Space. Traveling through these areas is pretty easy, though there are times when players will be challenged through puzzle-solving and a bit of exploring.

An example is Cyber Space stage 1-7 on Kronos Island. Having trouble getting there? Here's how to get in.

Be needing some Portal Gears

To get in, players will have to collect Portal Gears that can be obtained by solving puzzles and beating challenges that are scattered across Starfall Islands. Once collected, these can be placed on throne-looking landmarks within the game as the gears will trigger an entryway to Cyber Space (SEGA deems it as a game within the game).

Sonic Frontiers’ Cyber Space Stage 1-7

The portal leading to Cyber Space level 1-7 in Sonic Frontiers is situated on top of a small island off the southwestern coast of Kronos Island. It is seemingly inaccessible, though there is a way to get there.

On the mainland, head over to the left and there will be three poles alongside some ancient ruins. Players will have to interact with those three poles as these will trigger the structure to light up. Go towards the structure and a grind rail adjacent to it will appear. This will produce two more of those poles and interacting with them will activate another grind rail, which now provides access to the portal.

Upon reaching the island, interact with the portal that leads to Cyber Space level 1-7 by using the collected Portal Gears. Players may also want to step on the button right in front of it to activate a bounce spring for them to have quick access whenever they want to.

City Scape throwback

Once inside Cyber Space 1-7, this minigame within Sonic Frontiers is reminiscent of the City Scape stage in Sonic Adventures 2. Players can either just snoop around and get a feel of this linear world within the game or challenge themselves by completing the missions and getting the highest rank possible, which is an S-rank.

For the uninitiated, here are the four missions to complete: reach the goal, clear the stage with a rank S time of 01:25, clear it with 50 rings, and locate all the Red Star rings. It might be a handful for players who just got inside it, but traversing it will eventually become a breeze through familiarization with the obstacles and practice.

To that end, have fun locating and playing the other Cyber Space stages within Sonic Frontiers.

