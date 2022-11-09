How to activate portals in Sonic Frontiers easily

Sonic Frontiers is the latest game in the Sonic the Hedgehog lineup, and it is a fun and interesting take on the classic titles. With an open world, new quests, and familiar faces, the game offers much for both older fans and new players alike.

With all the classic speed players can expect from a Sonic game, getting around the huge open world is a breeze, and Portals are an integral piece of navigating through the Cyber Space Levels in Sonic Frontiers.

But activating these portals is not such a simple task. Here is what players need to know about how to easily activate them in Sonic Frontiers.

How are portals used in Sonic Frontiers?

Portals are a means of transportation in Sonic Frontiers. They allow gamers to transport Sonic the Hedgehog through them into the Cyber Space, and they can be used to enter into throwback levels that fans of the series will enjoy.

But when players first come across the portals in Sonic Frontiers, they will not be to use the feature. This is because they need Portal Gears so that they can be activated.

Finding and using Portal Gears in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic may be a very speedy hedgehog, but without Portal Gears, he's as good as stuck at the location he is at.

Luckily, the portals will show the player exactly how many Portal Gears they will need in order to fix and activate the transportation device. Once they know how many are needed, it's time to go out and defeat some Guardians.

Portal Gears are earned when players defeat these Guardians, which are very large enemies that they will be able to spot very easily across the map. Once a Guardian has been located, it's time to challenge it to battle.

Beating the Guardians and earning the Portal Gears

Before starting a fight with a Guardian, it's best to take a look at it so that you know what you're in for. They have different methods to take them down, and so players will want to check out the specific one they are eyeing up to make sure they are ready for battle.

Once they have decided they are good to go, players can rush in and fight the Guardian. Once it is defeated, players will be awarded with Portal Gears. Then, they will need to head back to the portal they are trying to open with the correct amount of the needed item. Next, simply interact with the portal to activate it.

What does going through a Portal reward players with?

Veterans of the Sonic the Hedgehog series will be thrilled with what’s going on the other side of these magical Portals. Once inside, players will be transported back to special throwback levels that are tied directly to older games in the series, such as Sonic Forces.

This means that veterans can play through these levels and reminisce about the games they played in the past, and new players can get to experience what made the Sonic series so popular.

