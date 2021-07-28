How to get Squirrel Fish recipe in Genshin Impact

The bizarrely-named Squirrel Fish is a surprisingly easy recipe to acquire in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Squirrel Fish recipe by purchasing it for 5000 Mora at the Wanmin Restaurant (provided that they're Adventure Rank 35+). It's an easy requirement, but it is locked by a decent Adventure Rank. This means that some players will have to grind it out before they can acquire this recipe.

Given its generic effect (restores 30~34% Max HP, and a bonus of 600~1900), the Squirrel Fish recipe isn't something most players would grind for. Still, it's a solid recipe that's easy to make if players need some basic food. Squirrel Fish requires four Fish, two Tomatoes, two Flour and one Sugar to create.

Obtaining the Squirrel Fish recipe in Genshin Impact

The Squirrel Fish recipe is an item players can purchase for 5000 Mora (Image via Sportskeeda)

To obtain the Squirrel Fish recipe in Genshin Impact, players just need to head over to the Wanmin Restaurant and purchase it for 5000 Mora.

The only limitation to obtaining this recipe is the player's Adventure Rank. If it's below Adventure Rank 35, then the players won't see it. There are several alternative recipes that offer a similar effect, but it's still a decent recipe all things considered.

Wanmin Restaurant location

The Wanmin Restaurant location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The map above showcases where the Wanmin Restaurant is in Genshin Impact (without icons enabled). If players are still struggling to find it, fret not. There is an icon with a spoon and a fork where the Wanmin Restaurant is in Liyue Harbor.

Hence, players can easily find this restaurant. It's east of the Teleport Waypoint and is just a few seconds away from sprinting toward. It's southwest of the Adventurer's Guild.

Genshin Impact players buy the Squirrel Fish recipe from Chef Mao, who is behind a counter with some meat in front of him. It should say <Boss, Wanmin Restaurant> underneath him.

Squirrel Fish Recipe

What the Squirrel Fish looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

There are three variations of Squirrel Fish. There's the normal one, which heals 32% of a character's Max HP and a bonus of 1250 HP. The Delicious variant restores 34% of Max HP, with a bonus of 1900 HP. Finally, the Suspicious variant heals 30% of Max HP, with an additional 600 HP.

Characters like Barbara and Diona receive a Character Bonus, where they have a 12% chance to get double of the recipe when cooked perfectly.

