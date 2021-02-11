Genshin Impact: How to cook or buy Bamboo Shoot Soup

Food in Genshin Impact can help players regenerate HP, increase ATK, DEF, elemental DMG, CRIT RATE, and CRIT DMG. Bamboo Shoot Soup helps regenerate a character's HP and plays a vital part in the "Keeping Wanmin's Patrons Fed" quest.

How to cook or buy Bamboo Shoot Soup in Genshin Impact

To obtain a recipe for Bamboo Shoot Soup, players can teleport to the waypoint in Wanghshu Inn and find the boss Verr Goldet on the upper floors. Upon initiating a conversation with her, Verr Goldet will offer some purchasable goods, including the recipe for Bamboo Shoot Soup recipe.

Verr Goldet in Wangshu Inn

Purchasing recipe for Bamboo Shoot Soup from Verr Goldet

The recipe will cost 5000 Mora to purchase and learn. After learning the recipe, to cook Bamboo Shoot Soup, players will need the following three necessary ingredients:

2 X Raw meat 2 X Ham 1 X Bamboo shoot

Finding Bamboo Shoots can be difficult as it only spawns at a single location on the whole map. To find enough Bamboo Shoots, players can follow the marked route leading to Qingce Village in the below-attached map. A total of 20 Bamboo Shoots can be farmed this way within two to three minutes

Bamboo Shoot locations: Qingce Village (Image via Mapgenie)

To collect raw meat in Genshin Impact, players can follow this guide and process the meat at a cooking point to obtain the other ingredient, Ham.

It will take 15 perfectly-cooked recipes to obtain proficiency and auto cook the item. When used, the Bamboo Shoot Soup can regenerate 26-30% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerate 450-790 HP every five seconds for the next 30 seconds.

Another way to obtain the Bamboo Shoots without farming in Genshin Impact is to teleport to the Liyue Harbor and find the Wanmin Restaurant. Chef Mao at Wanmin Restaurant sells 10 Bamboo Shoots for 2150-2400 Mora.

If cooked in bulk, it can be a great choice in the NRE gadget to replace other HP regenerating foods.

