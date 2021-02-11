Genshin Impact: Get 10 Intertwined Fates from the new event starting today

Genshin Impact has introduced its second wave of events with Lantern Rite after the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

The Lantern Rite festival will feature a number of mini-events, including a daily login event called "May Fortune Find You." The login event will reward players with 10 Intertwined Fates and a lot more.

Genshin Impact: May Fortune Find You daily login event

"May Fortune Find You" in Genshin Impact is a daily log in event that requires players to log into the game for seven days to claim all the listed rewards. The event has already started and will continue to show up in the events menu (the compass icon) until February 26, 2021.

During the event period (16 days), players will be required to log in for seven days to claim 10 Intertwined Fates and other rewards. The obtained Intertwined Fates can be used for wishing in the exclusive characters banner or Epitome Invocation banner.

The Epitome Invocation banner has a boosted drop rate for the 5-star weapons: Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Primordial Jade Cutter.

(Image via Mihoyo)

The event will offer the following rewards for the respective days:

Day 1: 1 X Intertwined Fate

Day 2: 80000 X Mora

Day 3: 2 X Intertwined Fate

Day 4: 18 X Mystic Enhancement Ores

Day 5: 2 X Intertwined Fate

Day 6: 8 X Hero's Wit

Day 7: 5 X Intertwined Fate

A total of 10 Intertwined Fates, eight Hero's Wit, 80000 Mora, and 18 Mystic Enhancement Ores can be obtained. They have a combined worth of over 1,700 Original Resins if farmed manually in Genshin Impact.

This daily log in event doesn't require players to log in for seven days consecutively to claim the rewards. Skipping a day won't harm the reward redemption progress.

Players can continue claiming the supposed rewards for the next day upon logging into the game any day later.

