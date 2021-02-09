Genshin Impact: Upcoming World Level adjustment feature leaked

Genshin Impact is currently testing a feature that will allow players to decrease their World Level after ascending it. The feature is expected to arrive officially with the 1.4 update in March.

Leaked World-Level adjustment feature in Genshin Impact

The leak was brought to the notice of the Genshin Impact community by the Twitter user @AeEntropy. According to the leaked in-game picture, v1.4 will allow players to decrease their World Level by one stage after reaching World Level 5.

Doing so will decrease the quantity and quality of materials dropped by monsters and ley line outcrops.

Ingame screenshot of the WL adjustment function coming in 1.4. After reaching WL5 you may lower your world level by 1 stage but doing so will impact drops from Ley Lines. Addresses the "WLX is a trap" mentality and lets you progress AR without concern. pic.twitter.com/K66oHw3H04 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 8, 2021

Upon descending, the benefits of the current World Level will be revoked, and players will continue experiencing the perks of their old World Level.

It sounds ridiculous to decrease the World Level to face poor drop rates, but it is still beneficial for some players. At lower World Levels, players face weaker enemies, making farming easier if the player has rushed the progress and has not maxed out their party.

Also, at lower World Levels, the adventure rank will be capped to the maximum AR for that world level. Additional adventure exp will keep getting stacked until the user decides to ascend their world again.

Upon ascending, players can jump to certain levels by utilizing all the stacked exp to reach the supposed adventure rank.

Mihoyo is clearly listening to community requests. Fans have demanded this feature for a long time. Some players consider ascending world level after WL 5 to be a trap.

According to some content creatures and influencers, the World Levels after AR45 or AR50 are not worth the rewards.

Enemies get insanely strong, and progression for players remains capped up to certain points. A big part of the Genshin Impact community disagrees with this as well.

The players disagreeing with this believe that higher World Levels in Genshin Impact make it easier to unlock the full potential of one's party by dropping materials of more quality and quantity.

With a decently optimized party, the higher World Levels are highly rewarding. Fans should still wait for the feature to arrive officially before coming to conclusions.

