Genshin Impact: Where to find Almond Tofu recipe?

Genshin Impact has a variety of food recipes that provide different bonuses to the characters. Almond Tofu is one of the food recipes that can provide an attack bonus to the whole party upon consumption.

Even though Almond Tofu is not the best food for attack buffs, it can do the job when necessary if used wisely. Although it can be cooked easily, finding the food recipe can be difficult for some players.

This article will help players find the location of the Almond Tofu recipe in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Almond Tofu?

There are two ways to find Almond Tofu in Genshin Impact. Players can either purchase it from an NPC at Wangshu Inn or cook as much as they want by obtaining the recipe and its ingredients.

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to find Almond Tofu in Genshin Impact.

Head to the location named Wangshu Inn on the map. After teleporting to the waypoint at Wangshu Inn, players can see the Boss of the place. named Verr Goldet, at the entrance. Verr Goldet sells readymade Almond Tofu, which can be bought for 1550 Mora. To find the recipe for Almond Tofu, players need to enter Wanghsu Inn's kitchen and interact with the bright golden marker in there. Upon getting closer to the marker, a button showing the "Investigate" label will show up. Players can get the recipe for Almond Tofu permanently by investigating the same marker. After obtaining the recipe, players have to open their cooking menu and learn it to cook Almond Tofu in the future.

Location of Wangshu Inn in Liyue

Verr Goldet, The boss of Wangshu Inn: 2 Almond Tofus, can be purchased from her every day.

Verr Goldet sells Almond Tofus for 1550 Mora every day

Advertisement

The Kitchen in Wangshu Inn: Recipe for Almond Tofu can be found here

Almond Tofu recipe can be found by investigating the shiny mark in the kitchen of Wangshu Inn

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Everything we know about Yanfei so far

To cook Almond Tofu, 3 ingredients are necessary for Genshin Impact. They are:

3 X Milk 1 X Sugar 1 X Almond

Advertisement

Almond Tofu in Genshin Impact

Once the necessary ingredients are available, players can cook the recipe at any fireplace in Genshin Impact.

Almond Tofu increases the ATK of the whole party by 66, 81, or 95, depending upon the food quality. The bonus lasts for 5 minutes and does not apply to allies during co-op mode.

Also read: Eula and Zhongli's story quests spotted in Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks.