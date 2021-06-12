How to get Star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Long-time Animal Crossing: New Horizons players know the importance of star fragments in the game. Star fragments are crafting materials used to craft objects like wand tools and zodiac furniture.

Newer Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can learn about star fragments and how to get them from Celeste. She will take some time to appear on the island at first, but when she does, players need to strike up a conversation with her and learn about the "good fortune" from the shooting stars.

Steps to get star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can collect star fragments by wishing at shooting stars, which sometimes appear randomly. There is even a chance that players might miss it. However, they make a subtle sound upon arrival, and gamers need to keep their eyes and ears on alert to catch hold of one.

Once the star has been spotted in the sky, players need to quickly press the right stick forward and press A. The star will start to glow, and the character will stand with eyes closed and folded hands.

This signifies that the user has made a successful wish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players with a star fragment the next morning in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Heavy.com)

Many stars can appear together, and all players need to do is continue pressing A to get all of the stars in the sky.

If there is a meteor shower, players can collect a lot more wishes than usual. However, making the wishes is the first part of acquiring the star fragments. The morning after, players need to go to the beach and scout the place for yellow rocks. These yellow rocks are star fragments.

They will get a single fragment per wish. If gamers have guests on the island, and they too wished the night before, then there will be more star fragments by the beach the following day.

Guests can also collect their stars on their island later on.

Star fragments can be sold at Nook's Cranny for 250 coins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

