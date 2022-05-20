How to get stone bricks in V Rising

V Rising is packed not just with weapons and armor, but also with all kinds of different buildings to construct. Above all the crafting stations and other structures in the game, the most important building is the player’s own domain, the walls that protect everything.

In the beginning, newly awoken vampires will start by building wooden walls. They are sturdy and easy to build. This provides a quick way to shield the player's character in the game from sunlight. However, if players want even better walls, they will need Stone Bricks.

To craft Stone Bricks, players will need a Grinder. It isn’t cheap to construct and, more importantly, it is one of the biggest investments made early on in the game. This article will explain how players can build a Grinder to craft Stone Bricks in V Rising.

V Rising: how to construct a Grinder to craft Stone Bricks

To construct a Grinder in V Rising, players need 8 Wooden Planks, 4 Copper Ingots, and 4 Whetstones. Additionally, each item has a prerequisite of its own. Wooden Planks are crafted from Lumber, Copper Ingots are made from Copper Ore, and Whetstones can be obtained in the open world, specifically from bandits. Starting with the Wooden Planks, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Construct a Sawmill. This is done during the tutorial. It requires 400 Lumber and 80 Stone.

: Construct a Sawmill. This is done during the tutorial. It requires 400 Lumber and 80 Stone. Step 2: Place Lumber into the Sawmill to craft Wooden Planks.

Copper Ore can be found all over the map. Players need to look for small orange rock formations, those are Copper Veins. They can be smashed to bits with a Reinforced Bone Club. Players will also need a Furnace to smelt the Copper Ore into ingots.

Step 3: Craft a Reinforced Bone Club. It requires Wooden Planks.

Step 4: Gather 480 Stone and 60 Copper to construct a Furnace.

: Gather 480 Stone and 60 Copper to construct a Furnace. Step 5: Produce a Copper Ingot. A single Copper Ingot requires 20 Copper Ore.

Lastly, the Whetstones can be obtained from bandit camps, both small and large, and from chests. However, the more reliable way out of the two is through the bandit camps. Bandit Camps are dotted around the in-game world, and some of them can be found in the Farbane Woods that are not too far from the initial area. Players only need 4 Whetstones for the Grinder. After procuring the mentioned items, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 6: Construct the Grinder.

: Construct the Grinder. Step 7: Place 12 Stone into the Grinder to craft 1 Stone Brick.

Once players have obtained the required amount of Stone Bricks, new elements to their domain can be created in V Rising, which is a requirement for completing 'Build A Castle.'

