How to get Stone Dust in V Rising

As a survival game, V Rising is full of various materials that, in one way or another, help players progress. Some materials even have different uses.

Usually materials are gathered, but there are also others that players are better off crafting themselves. Take Stone Dust, for example—it can drop from the destruction of stone-like objects, but the ratio is rather poor.

Thankfully, Stone Dust is a material that can be crafted or rather be a by-product of crafting other materials in the game. Here is what is required to get Stone Dust, and its use, in V Rising.

V Rising: How to get Stone Dust and what it’s used for

To ultimately obtain Stone Dust in V Rising, players need to craft Stone Bricks. But in order to craft Stone Bricks, a Grinder needs to be constructed at the player’s base. Through the process of crafting Stone Bricks, Stone Dust is created as a by-product.

Unfortunately, building a Grinder has its own prerequisites. On the bright side, the Grinder is automatically unlocked through the tutorial, so you won’t have to do any running around to find it. Here is what you will need to craft a Grinder:

8 Wooden Planks

4 Copper Ingots

4 Whetstones

Wooden Planks can be crafted by placing Lumber into the Sawmill. That’s another crafting station that is constructed during the tutorial. You should make sure that your Castle Heart has enough Blood Essence to power it up, or in case the quantity is insufficient, you can gather more by killing enemies.

Copper Ingots are crafted by smelting Copper Ore in a Furnace. You will need 480 Stone and 60 Copper Ore to craft a Furnace and a Reinforced Bone Club to mine Copper Ore. With a Sawmill up and running, it can create the Wooden Planks needed to construct a Reinforced Bone Club. Copper Ore can be found all over the map.

Then there are the Whetstones, which are the hardest to find. Chests sometimes have them, but a more reliable method to obtain them is by killing bandits, who are stationed at camps which dot the landscape. But once you’ve gathered four Whetstones, all the materials needed to construct a Grinder will be at hand.

By sticking Stone into the Grinder, 12 to be specific, a single Stone Brick and a single Stone Dust will be created. The bricks are used for building and the Stone Dust can be repurposed into Whetstones. Since nothing in V Rising is easy, Whetstones cannot be crafted until Grayson the Armourer, a level 27 boss, is defeated.

