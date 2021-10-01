How to get more strength in Roblox Strongman Simulator?

Without the right strategies, leveling up in Roblox Strongman Simulator can seem to take forever.

Strongman Simulator is one of several workout games on the Roblox platform. The goal for players is to have the strongest character. There are themed areas, each with a large object blocking the door. Players need to pump themselves up to the point where they can drag these objects out of the way.

How to make gains in Roblox workout game

Each level in Roblox Strongman Simulator has several side tasks that the player can do. These usually involve lifting ordinary items or weightlifting. Doing things in a specific order can help players maximize their gains.

Each player in this Roblox Game will start on a common level. They will need to do these tasks to level up out of here quickly:

Pull 3x Feathers over the finish line

Do squats with the smaller barbells

Pull the Rubber Duck over the finish line

Do some more squats

Pull 2x Rubber Ducks over the finish line

Pull 3x Rubber Ducks over the finish line

After this, players can do some more squats and pull toilets over the finish line one after another. They will need 50 Strength and 3k energy before advancing to the Stadium, where they will need to follow these steps:

Pull a Protein Shaker to the line

Do some squats

Pull 6x Protein Shakers to the line

Pull 6x Kettle Bells to the line

Pull 3x Medicine Balls to the line

Pull 6x Weights to the line

Pull a Protein Bar to the line

Next up will be the kitchen, which has several snacks littered around the place. There’s also a Fryer at the back, and doing these steps will help players lift it:

Pull 5x Sodas to the end line

Pull 5x Sushi to the end line

Reach Weak Noodle through squats

Pull 4x Fries to the end line

Pull 3x Pies to the end line

Pull 3x Turkeys to the end line

Reach Spicy Noodle lever through squats

Roblox Strongman Simulator has a lot of side tasks (Image via Roblox)

Players should be able to lift the fryer once they reach the Spicy Noodle level. They will then travel to a neon lit Arcade Room. Here, players will be allowed to use their pets, who can help lift objects.

Pull 3x Fussballs to the end line

Pull 3x Air Hockey Tables to the end line

Purchase Space Invaders

Reach Mega Noodle level through squats

Pull a Pool Table to the end line

Reach Strong Ripped level through squats

Pull 3x Basketballs to the end line

From there, the arcade in the back of the room can be lifted with no problem. Going through that door takes players to a farm, with more food to lift and a drawbridge to pass through.

Pull a carrot to the end line

Reach Stronk level through squats

Pull three tomatoes and three carrots together

Reach Massive Chonker level through squats

Pull triple carrots, triple tomatoes, and triple eggplants together

Reach Gigantic level through squats

Pull 3x carrots, 3x tomatoes, 3x eggplants, 3x bales of hay and two tractors together

Players should be pretty buffed by now, as well as able to advance through the drawbridge. They will now be at the final level: The Castle.

Pull 3x Obelisks to the finish line

Reach Massive Gigantic level through squats

Pull 3x Knights’ Tables to the end line

Reach Thicc Legend level through squats

Pul 3x Swordsman

From there, simply doing squats will get players to Mega Tank: the ultimate level in this Roblox game. They can check the Roblox Strongman Simulator leaderboards to see how strong they are.

