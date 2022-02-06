How to get stronger in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is categorized as a kingdom-builder RPG, but the combat aspect of the game is undeniably the more complex and challenging one. Players have to establish a team of Cookies that work well together, and obtaining different Cookies is a big task in itself.

Players have to spend 300 crystals to make one draw from the Gacha, without any certainty as to whether it will bear fruit or not. Unfortunately, that's a part of the process that cannot be helped.

Fortunately, this article will guide players on how they can make the most out of the Cookies they are able to unlock by making the right investments and upgrades.

3 Best Ways to boost the power of Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

1) Toppings

Toppings are additional equipment that can be added to every Cookie after they reach a certain level (read more about unlocking topping slots here). There are a total of 10 different kinds of toppings available to Cookie Run: Kingdom players, for them to customize their Cookies according to the role they want them to play in battle.

For example, if the player wants a certain Cookie to "tank" for their team, it means that Cookie will be the first line of defense against the enemy. This Cookie will need to survive the longest for its allies to be safe, hence players have to amp up their survivability as much as they can. This can be done by adding some Solid Almond toppings to the Cookie.

2) Level Up

This is the most straightforward way to increase Cookie Power in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but there's a certain cost to every upgrade. Each Cookie can be upgraded to Lv.60, and the growth in the stats of a Cookie increases exponentially as the scale of upgrades goes up.

Cookie House and Mansions grant star jellies and having more of them allows for a quicker level-up process, so players who want to make use of these methods should focus on building these landmarks.

3) Promotions and Bonds

This is linked to an earlier point about leveling up Cookies. As players level up Cookies who have bonds with each other, the bond between them grants additional boosts to all Cookies part of that bond. There are a total of 20 such Bonds in Cookie Run: Kingdom, each having 2-4 members.

Players should check the full list for any full set that they have and work on upgrading all members of that set.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

Note: The given list is in no particular order as all are equally valid ways to increase Cookie power. Players should try to use the one which is the most economical to them depending on the kind of resources they have available.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan