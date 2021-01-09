How to get stylish font names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire is one of the most prominent titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has witnessed a gradual upsurge over the past few years and has garnered a massive player base globally.

The influx in the player base can be credited to the introduction of new features with regular updates. Initially, while creating an account, users have to enter a nickname/IGN. So, many users wish to have stylish names with different fonts.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how they can do the same.

Also read: Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Step-by-step guide to get stylish font names in Free Fire

FancyTextTool - one such website

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have fonts and symbols; hence users must use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, gypu.com, and fancytextguru.com. They can follow the steps given below to get stylish font names in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, players can open any of the websites mentioned above.

Advertisement

Step 2: They would then have to enter the required name in the text field. Several outputs would then appear on the players' screen.

Step 3: Choose the desired output and paste it while changing the IGN in Free Fire.

How to change IGN in Garena Free Fire?

Follow these steps to change the IGN in Free Fire:

Players have to open the game and click on the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner of the lobby.

The profile of the user will open up. Next, they have to tap on the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter their new nickname in Free Fire.

Paste the respective name in the text field and click the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will then be deducted, and the name will be altered. Apart from this, if the users have a name change card, they will also have a card symbol in the dialog box.

Also read: Raistar vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?