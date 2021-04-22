How to get stylish Free Fire guild names after OB27 update

Free Fire recently received the OB27 update, which brought a series of new features to the game.

Guilds are a popular feature in Free Fire. Players can join or create a guild and participate in tournaments to earn rewards. They can also obtain items using guild tokens via the in-game shop.

Players are required to set a name for their guild when they first create one. They can use websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to generate a cool guild name with fancy symbols and fonts.

How can players create stylish Free Fire guild names after OB27 update?

After visiting any of the websites mentioned above, players can pick a name of their choice from the list of names recommended. If they already have a guild name in mind, they can re-generate that name with fancy symbols and fonts.

After selecting the best name, players can copy and paste it when they create or change their guild name in Free Fire.

Changing guild names will cost players a specific number of diamonds (in-game currency). Only the leader of the guild can change the name.

How to change guild names in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their guild name:

Players need to open Free Fire and click on the Guild icon.

An edit tab will be present beside the Guild name. Players should click on it.

A dialog box will appear. Players can paste the copied name there.

Players will then need to make the necessary payment for the name change.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

