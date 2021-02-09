How to get stylish Free Fire name fonts with unique symbols in 2021

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game witnesses 50 players dropping onto an island and fighting out against each other for the Booyah!

There has been an influx in the title's player base due to periodic updates. While creating an account in Free Fire, players must enter an IGN/name. Many users desire to have cool names with different fonts and symbols to separate them from the rest.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can get a stylish Free Fire name with unique fonts and symbols in 2021.

Getting stylish Free Fire name fonts with unique symbols in 2021

FancyTextGuru.com

As the regular keyboards on the mobile platform do not have stylish fonts and symbols, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com.

They can follow the steps given below to use such websites and get stylish Free Fire names:

Step 1: First, players would have to visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the required name in the text field. Several outputs will appear on the players' screen.

Step 3: Choose the desired result and paste it while changing the name in Free Fire.

How to change the name in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change the IGN in Garena Free Fire:

Open Free Fire and tap on the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner.

The profile will soon open up; players will then have to click on the "edit" icon.

A dialogue box will pop-up; click the name change icon located beside the existing nickname.

Paste the name in the text field and click on the "390 diamonds" option. Diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the players will be changed.

In case the players have a Name Change card, a card icon will appear below the "390 diamonds" button for the users.

