How to get stylish Free Fire names with symbols like SK Sabir Boss in OB27 version

When creating a Free Fire account, players must enter a unique IGN/nickname, which they can later change by spending diamonds or using a name change card.

Being one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community, SK Sabir Boss has amassed an enormous fan base. And most of his followers desire to have a stylish nickname like that of the content creator.

This article shares a step-by-step guide on how players can get stylish Free Fire names like that of SK Sabir Boss.

Getting stylish names like SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire

Nickfinder

Websites such as Nickfinder provide players with a list of IGNs, which often include stylish games like that of SK Sabir Boss. While using these websites, users only have to copy the preferred name from the list.

Meanwhile, players can also use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and fancytextguru.com to create nicknames with symbols.

Users can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, players must visit any website that has been mentioned above.

Step 2: Users must then enter the required name in the text field. They will receive multiple results in a variety of fonts and symbols.

Fancytextguru.com - one such website that players can use

Step 3: Lastly, they should select the desired result and paste it as they change their names in the game.

Changing IGN in Free Fire

Follow the given steps to change nicknames in Free Fire.

Step 1: Players should open the profile section and tap the icon present beside the Personal Name Badge.

Step 2: Users must click the icon next to their existing "Nickname." A dialog box will appear; players should paste the name into the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, tap the "390 diamonds" button. The name of the players will be changed. If they own a "Name change card," they will have another button with a card symbol.

